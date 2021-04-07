Ex-Northeastern track coach charged with nude photo scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A former track and field coach at Boston’s Northeastern University has been charged with using bogus social media accounts to try to trick female student-athletes into sending him nude photos of themselves. Twenty-eight-year-old Steve Waithe was arrested Wednesday in Chicago and is charged in Boston federal court with cybserstalking and wire fraud. No lawyer was listed for in court records for Waithe. He is expected to appear in court later Wednesday in Illinois. Authorities say additional victims were the target of a separate scheme to get women to send photos of him via email under the guise of athlete research or body development.