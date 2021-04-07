EXPLAINER: Did Floyd really yell, ‘I ate too many drugs?’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer on trial in the death of George Floyd has tried to show that Floyd yelled “I ate too many drugs” as officers pinned him to the ground. Attorney Eric Nelson didn’t get the clear confirmation he was seeking. But he may have planted a seed in jurors’ minds anyway as he seeks to sow reasonable doubt about the prosecution’s case against Derek Chauvin. His strategy includes deflecting responsibility away from Chauvin and onto Floyd himself. One witness couldn’t tell from a clip what Floyd said. Another initially agreed with the defense, but after hearing the clip again concluded Floyd said, “I ain’t do no drugs.”