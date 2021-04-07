EXPLAINER: Trial highlights Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death are hearing from investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s an agency that could be seen as the state’s equivalent of the FBI. The BCA has come under fire for its investigations of other police-involved deaths, especially the case of a Minneapolis officer who shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman in 2017. It has kept a lower public profile while leading the investigation into the roles of Derek Chauvin and three other fired officers in the death of Floyd in May of 2020.