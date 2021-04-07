Finalists for La Crosse Center art present their ideas to the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Community members now have the chance to hear from local artists, as two finalists for the La Crosse Center art's competition share their proposals.

The virtual event, hosted by the City of La Crosse Arts Board and La Crosse Center Board art selection task force, encourages attendees to provide their feedback on each artists' concept and design.

The public has the opportunity to hear from Stacia Goodman of Minneapolis on April 16 at 12:00 p.m., as she presents her work with ceramic tile, stained glass, and other mixed media. All those interested in attending can join using this link.

Barbara Westfall is scheduled to share more about her company, Barbara Westfall Art Glass Design on April 19 at 12:00 p.m. Based out of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, the organization specializes in creating wall relief murals for public spaces using glass, metal, wood, and more. To learn more about Westfall's work, use this link.

As the the La Crosse Center's first commissioned work, the organization notes the winning project must echo its key concepts of "evolve/enrich/explore."