Former Florida State star charged in double shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say former Florida State star football player Travis Rudolph has been arrested in South Florida for a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old Rudolph was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Officials say deputies responded shortly after midnight to a double shooting in the Lake Park area. Authorities say one man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while the other was found dead a short distance to the south in West Palm Beach. Investigators identified Rudolph as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him a short time later.