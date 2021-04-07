Germany’s Greens to pick candidate for chancellor April 19

BERLIN (AP) — A senior party official says Germany’s environmentalist Greens will decide on April 19 which of their two co-leaders will make the party’s first run for the chancellery in a national election in September. Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck have led the party since early 2018. A pragmatic and harmonious duo, they have presided over a rise in the Greens’ poll ratings. The Greens are in opposition nationally but sit in many of Germany’s state governments. Recent surveys show them running second behind Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc.