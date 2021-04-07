Getting up and active on National Walking Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - National Walking Day is always recognized on the first Wednesday in April. It's an effort to encourage people to get up and get moving.

Walking is a simple activity that burns calories and improves balance and coordination. A regular exercise walking routine also lowers a person's risk for high blood pressure, diabetes, and other diseases. Walking 10,000 steps per day is an effective way to improve your own health.

Dr. Sarah Weiss, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, said that if someone is not a regular walker, there is no time like the present to start.

"I see patients come in all the time for chronic pain just from muscle stiffness from being less active. It's good to keep our joints moving to decrease the risk of something like osteoarthritis or joint pains," said Dr. Weiss.

Dr. Weiss said that when you go on walks, you should make sure that you are wearing supportive shoes. If you are experiencing constant foot pain that makes it difficult to walk, you should contact your primary healthcare provider.

Mayo Clinic Health System is offering these tips for easing your way into routine walking: