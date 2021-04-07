La Crescent picks new superintendent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah School District names their new Superintendent.

On Tuesday, the Board of Education chose Eric Martinez to take the place of Kevin Cardille, who is retiring on June 30.

Martinez begins on July 1.

“We were pleased to work with the Minnesota School Board Association’s Superintendent Search Program, utilizing their expertise in recruitment that ultimately attracted 15 qualified candidates. Using input from staff, administration, and community members to guide our decision making, the Board interviewed five candidates and then narrowed the field to two

candidates. Mr. Eric Martinez emerged as the best fit for our district,” said Board Chair Eric Morken in a statement announcing the hire.

Martinez is currently the 4-12 grade principal for the Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Community Schools.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to grow with the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers. Creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication are very important to me, and I am excited to learn about all of the opportunities for growth in the La Crescent-Hokah Public

Schools. I look forward to serving in such a great community,” Martinez said.