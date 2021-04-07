Man convicted in fatal drive-by shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a 22-year-old Des Moines man in a drive-by shooting death last year. Dayquawne Gates was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Robert Freeman in May. Freeman died after he was shot four times. During the trial, prosecutors pointed to video evidence of Gates’ movements on the night of the shooting, and a spent bullet casing found in the engine compartment of the car he was driving. Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors had not presented any motive for the killing, or any evidence that directly linked Gates to the shooting, such as fingerprints or witnesses.