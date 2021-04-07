Medical experts striving for herd immunity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Medical experts say we are making progress in the fight against COVID-19 but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Doctors say we are still striving to reach herd, or population immunity. Herd immunity happens when the majority of a population becomes immune or resistant to a specific disease or virus.

Right now, Wisconsin is leading the nation in terms of the number of vaccinations going into arms, but one local physician says we still have a long way to go before we are back to normal.

"The only way to do that is to drive down the transmission low enough so that the impact of this disease in causing deaths and in causing our ways of lives, is not allowing us to interact in our typical ways; socially with family and friends and others," Dr. Rajiv Naik with Gundersen Health System said. "That is not going to happen until we get enough people immune to this virus."

Dr. Naik also said it is likely that the U.S. will experience another surge of COVID-19 cases, so people must remain vigilant.