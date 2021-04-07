Skip to Content

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A use-of-force expert says Derek Chauvin's weight was bearing down from his knee and pushing into George Floyd’s neck the entire time that he was handcuffed behind his back and lying face-down.

Jody Stiger is a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant serving as a prosecution expert. He testified Wednesday that his review of video evidence found that Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s from the time officers put Floyd on the ground until paramedics arrived — about 9 1/2 minutes by prosecutors’ reckoning.

Jurors at Chauvin's murder trial have been told that he received extensive training in how to defuse tense situations and how to properly restrain suspects.

