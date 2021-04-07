Minnesota off hook for buyout of Pitino, now at New Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota does not owe a buyout payment to former basketball coach Richard Pitino for his dismissal. The university provided the separation agreement with Pitino. He was fired March 15 and hired at New Mexico the next day. Pitino had a $1.75 million buyout in his contract for a dismissal prior to April 30, 2021, but payment was to cease once he found comparable employment. Pitino will be paid $125,000 for team academic performance bonuses.