Minnesota Update: 30K more being vaccination process

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show that another 30,000 people in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the total population, MDH said 1,871,867 people, or 33.6 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The figures show 1,218,492 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 21.9 percent of the state's population.

MDH figures from Monday show that 42.6 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 27.7 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 91.6 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 38.8 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 24.4 percent have completed the vaccine series. 84.4 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Wednesday update, DHS said there were 19 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,908 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,298 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 2,004 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fillmore County reported one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 532,658 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,642 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 31,955 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 509,834 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 25,000 COVID-19 more tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,430,709. The Department reported that about 3,760,389 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,888 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,720 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.