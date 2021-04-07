North Woods Elementary granted international baccalaureate status

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - North Woods International School is now one of only 14 other elementary schools in the state to offer the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program.

The La Crosse School District said the Primary Years Program is for students between the ages of 3 to 12. According to the district, "It focuses on the development of the whole child as an inquirer, both in the classroom and in the world outside. It is a framework guided by six transdisciplinary themes of global significance, explored using knowledge and skills derived

from six subject areas, as well as transdisciplinary skills, with a powerful emphasis on inquiry."

“It is so exciting to have been selected as an IB school,” said North Woods International School Principal Keri Holter. “We strive to have students see connections everywhere and see differences as strengths and opportunities for positive change in the world. We use a rigorous curriculum and weave overall instructional best practices like equity and social/emotional

learning throughout. Learning at North Woods is a celebration of all the very best elements education has to offer.”

“This IB certification adds to the wide range of options parents have in the School District of La Crosse to choose the program that best fits their needs, whether it is their neighborhood school or a choice or charter program that offers a unique instructional approach,” said School District of La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. “Our district continues to expand opportunities providing a high-quality education to every student, every day.”

To find out more about the International Baccalaureate program, click here.