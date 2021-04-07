On and off rain chances through the weekend

This morning a low pressure system marches toward Wisconsin. A few showers eject north across the region. More rainfall will be possible through the next three days but it won't be a washout!

Skies will not have as much sunshine as the last few days, but peeks of sunshine are possible. Expect a drier day, but isolated showers will be possible but won't bring much accumulation. With the continuous tap of southerly winds, temperatures will stay mild in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be another day with showers scattered throughout the day. Under cloudy skies, temperatures will be limited to the 60s. Yet, we can't rule out evening peeks of sunshine between bands of rainfall.

On the backside of the low pressure, very light and isolated showers will continue Friday. Temperatures will then continue to dwindle to average by Saturday as the region taps into northerly winds. The weekend will gradually bring back the sunshine by Sunday. Yet, we can't rule out light shower chances.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett