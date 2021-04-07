On Holocaust Day, Netanyahu issues warning about Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the world not to revive the troubled international nuclear deal with Iran. He issued the call Wednesday as he opened Israel’s annual memorial day for the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. His speech came as world powers are launching a new effort to bring the United States back into the foundering 2015 deal. Netanyahu also said that Israel was not obligated to respect it. He says that history has taught us that “deals like this, with extremist regimes like this, are worth nothing.” Holocaust memorial day is one of the most solemn days on Israel’s calendar.