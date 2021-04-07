Reaction to Spring Election Results

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - News 19's Mike Beiermeister spoke with UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky on Daybreak Wednesday morning, reflecting on Wisconsin's Spring Election.

Chergosky called this election a mixed-bag when it came to turnout. Spring elections generally don't draw the same numbers compared to other elections like what we saw in November.

"I was pleased to see voter turnout was relatively high in comparison to other spring elections," said Chergosky. "Certainty, not to the extent that we would want. We would want voter turnout to be much higher, just reflecting these offices."

Turnout barely eclipsed 20% according to the Associated Press.

Several local government seats and school board spots were up for grabs in this election. The highlight in La Crosse was the race for mayor. Chergosky said he was most surprised by the outcome of this race.

"Definitely, the closeness of the La Crosse mayoral race," said Chergosky. "What a good reminder that their vote counts, that this important election would be decided by a couple hundred votes, so that really caught my eye."

Another race that caught the eye of Chergosky was the race for State Superintendent in which Jilly Underly defeated Deborah Kerr by 16 percentage points. When asked which candidate had the best night of all races, Chergosky said Underly.

"This is technically a nonpartisan election, but it's often pretty clear which side the candidates align with, and Jilly Underly is one of several Democratic-backed candidates in a row to win for this particular position," said Chergosky.

He added that Governor Evers was first elected to that same position before he was elected governor of Wisconsin.

Find all local results right here: https://wxow.com/election-results/