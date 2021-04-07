Rural health center uses grant funding to stay fully open

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers used money from the American Rescue Plan to stay open, offer regular health services and vaccinate.

Scenic Bluffs chief executive officer Mari Freiberg said without this funding, they wouldn't be able to remain fully staffed.

"The need for physicals and the need for blood pressure checks and the needs for medication and dental services doesn't go away just because there's a weird virus," Freiberg said. "So we've learned to live with that and manage through that but it's been because of the support we've gotten throughout this entire time."

Third Congressional District Congressman Ron Kind advocated for $1.8 million Scenic Bluffs Health Centers.

"Healthcare is so fundamental," (D) Rep. Kind said. "If we didn't have a clinic like Scenic Bluffs it would be much harder to deliver that quality care to people who need it."

It also helps the clinic vaccinate the mostly rural community members against COVID-19.

"Scenic Bluffs is able to fill the gaps for people who may have been looking very hard and unable to get into some of the bigger programs," Freiberg said.

1200 people completed their vaccine series at Scenic Bluffs as of Wednesday.

Vaccines at Scenic Bluffs are free and people can call 608-654-5100 to schedule appointments or go to their website.