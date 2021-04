San Francisco school board suspends plan to rename schools

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco school board has reversed a much-criticized decision to rename 44 schools it said were linked to racism, sexism, slavery or other injustices. It’s an effort to avoid costly litigation and tone down outrage at what critics call ill-timed activism. The board voted late Tuesday to rescind its January decision to strip schools of the names, including Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. Critics blasted the board for some of its targets and its timing, saying it should focus on getting kids back into classrooms. The resolution says the board will revisit the matter after all students have returned to in-person learning.