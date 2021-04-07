Spain limits AstraZeneca vaccine to 60 years and up

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has joined other European nations in limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the elderly due to concerns over links to extremely rare blood clotting. Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias announced on Wednesday that authorities would limit shots to those over 60 years old. Until now Spain has used AstraZeneca on its younger population, limiting it those under 65 years old. The decision comes hours after the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots. Darias said the ministry would consider what to do with the 2 million people who are waiting a second AstraZeneca shot.