Stormy weather still possible

Slow moving storm system…

A storm system is funneling moisture into our area, but the set up is not favoring heavier rainfall, so far. The system will draw closer and very slowly drift through the area through Friday, perhaps lingering into Saturday. The chances of showers should increase tonight and into Friday. We will cross our fingers for up to an inch of rain in some areas.

Cooler temperatures will move in…

The storm system will bring in a very sharp change in temperatures. We will drop from the 70s and 80s from the last few days to the 50s and 60s as the storm drifts to the east. Clouds and cooler air from Canada will be the main culprits!

Some drying weather returns…

We should see a few days without rain chances starting Sunday, but there will be another slight chance of rain on Monday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden