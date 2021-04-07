Syria: Israeli strikes near capital Damascus wound 4 troops

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state media says Israel has carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs. Syria’s military said four soldiers were wounded in the early Thursday strikes. Syria’s state news agency, SANA, says Syrian air defenses were able to shoot down some of the missiles before they hit their targets. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Hezbollah.