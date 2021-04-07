Tailgating back at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Shortly after announcing a ban on tailgating for home games, the Milwaukee Brewers have reversed course.

Starting with the Brewers' home series against the Cubs April 12, fans are welcome to tailgate outside the park with members of their seating pod. The team does ask that all fans stay in the immediate vicinity of their vehicle while tailgating.

“We have been in regular contact with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the opening series was operationally sound. With safety protocols and our fans’ diligence, we are now able to bring back tailgating for those within a seating pod," team president of baseball operations Rick Schlesinger said in a news release.

The Brewers are in action again Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field, wrapping up a three-game series against the Cubs. Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to take the mound in his second start of the young season.