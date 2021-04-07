Target to spend more than $2B on Black-owned businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Target says it will be spending more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its efforts to advance racial equity. As part of its program, the Minneapolis-based discounter will add products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses across all types of merchandising areas. It will also increase its spending with more Black-owned companies like marketing agencies, and construction companies. The moves come as Target and other corporations are expanding Black-owned suppliers on their shelves, rethinking their marketing and embracing other moves in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd last summer that led to protests nationwide against policy brutality and racial inequity.