Twins rally for 3-2 victory over Baddoo, Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held off Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field — another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. But he was doubled off third after his big hit. It was a rough day on the bases for the Tigers, who also ran into two outs at home in the sixth. Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.