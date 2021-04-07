UN chief proposes targets to lift South Sudan arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for implementation of the 2018 peace agreement in South Sudan, disarming former combatants, and establishing a truth and reconciliation commission as key targets in proposed benchmarks for the world’s newest nation to get rid of a U.N. arms embargo. The U.N. chief made the proposals in an eight-page report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Wednesday in response to its request for recommendations to assess the arms embargo on South Sudan, which was adopted in 2018. The benchmarks call for progress in three broad areas — political, security and humanitarian and human rights issues.