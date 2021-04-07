Skip to Content

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

New
4:30 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for retaking Taiwan, the island democracy that’s widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war. Adm. Philip Davidson is the most senior U.S. military commander in the Asia-Pacific region and recently told a Senate panel the risks of a conflict over Taiwan are “going up.” Davidson says it could happen in the next six years. Davidson’s expected successor, Adm. John Aquilino, declined to back up the six-year timeframe but told his Senate confirmation hearing his opinion is “this problem is much closer to us than most think.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content