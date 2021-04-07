Walgreens adjusting the timing of second Pfizer dose

Walgreens adjusting the timing of second Pfizer doseNew
(CNN/WKOW)- Walgreens says it will be adjusting the timing between doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
The drug store chain has been giving the second dose a week after federal guidelines suggested.
The new timing adjustment will meet the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's current recommendation of three weeks between doses.
Walgreens patients can have their second doses automatically scheduled when they make an appointment for their first.