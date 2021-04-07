Will the Oscars be a `who cares’ moment as ratings dive?

NEW YORK (AP) — Some people watch awards shows out of love, others because they love to hate. But this year, as ratings have taken a dive, will anybody tune in to the Oscars? Pushed by the pandemic from its usual berth of February or early March, the Academy Awards will be presented April 25 on ABC. The details are still being worked out, but some longtime movie buffs have already made up their minds to skip it. Being forced to watch nominees on small screens at home and on different streaming services are factors. Still, other longtime fans say they’ll tune in as usual, regardless.