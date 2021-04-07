WQOW Weekend Meteorologist

WQOW, the award-winning ABC affiliate serving western Wisconsin, needs an ambitious Meteorologist to join our team. This is a full time position.

As the third member of our weather team, you’ll anchor weekend weather, fill-in on the weekdays and report during the week. Weather wins at WQOW and the ideal candidate will be comfortable taking a leadership role in forecasting, especially during severe weather. Severe and nuisance weather requires team coverage, so plan for weather-related live shots on reporting days.

Excellent communication skills are a must. The ideal candidate will work well under pressure, have superb time-management and be flexible in cases of severe weather.

You’d work with state-of-the-art weather technology including The Weather Company’s MAX, MAX Storm, and MAX Engage. In addition, we have many other weather tools at your disposal to tell your best weather story, including live cameras throughout the DMA and a large network of weather trackers.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin is a meteorologist’s dream. From winter white to scorching sun and everything in between, our climate runs the gamut.

To apply, send your resume and reel to:

Kristen Shill

News Director kshill@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer