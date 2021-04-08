$50M suit alleges retaliation over allegations against coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An associate athletic director at Louisiana State University has filed a $50 million lawsuit accusing university officials of retaliating against her for reporting repeated racist remarks and inappropriate sexual behavior by a former head football coach. Sharon Lewis’ lawsuit said she was denied pay raises and subjected at times to verbal abuse after going to officials with the allegations against Les Miles. Numerous LSU officials refused to testify Thursday in Baton Rouge at a legislative hearing about the scandal. Miles was head football coach at LSU from 2005 until 2013.