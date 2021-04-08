Malecek chases down another state honor

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Another major honor for one of the more decorated cross country runners from the La Crosse area.

Kora Malecek was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

It's the second year in a row the Onalaska senior has won the award, which also recognizes academic excellence.

Malecek won the division one state meet for the second straight season and helped lead the Hilltoppers to a third-place finish at state.

Kora is also a four-time first-team all-state selection and will run cross country for the University of Illinois next fall.