AP source: NFL pro Phillip Adams killed five, then himself

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, said Adams’ parents live near the doctor’s home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor.

The source said Phillips killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber weapon.

The victims included Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, and a man working outside, James Lewis.