Asia Today: Modi gets 2nd vaccine dose as India hits record

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s leader received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country hit another peak with 126,789 new cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted encouragement for Indians to get their doses when they are eligible. India has given at least one shot to more than 90 million people, but only 11 million of them have received both doses. As the spread of the virus surges, dozens of cities and towns began imposing night curfews to try to contain infections. The federal government has refused to impose a second nationwide lockdown, after the first last year had a steep economic impact, but it has asked states to decide local restrictions.