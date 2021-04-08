Berrios to start home opener for Minnesota against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (3-3) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-2)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Twins: Jose Berrios (1-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Seattle Mariners.

The Twins went 24-7 on their home field in 2020. Minnesota batted .242 as a team last season and hit 91 total home runs.

The Mariners went 13-23 on the road in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.