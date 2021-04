Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) Callie Ziebell had 20 kills to help lead Sparta to a 3-2 win over Eau Claire North in an ultra tight match.

Teammate Kelsey Baker chipped in 15 kills.

The set scores were 21-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 and 15-11.

Sparta finishes the regular season 8-4.