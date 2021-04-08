Cambodia’s Angkor site shut for 2 weeks to curb coronavirus

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia is shutting its most popular tourist destination, the centuries-old Angkor temple complex, to visitors for two weeks to help curb the country’s coronavirus outbreak. The closing of the world-famous site is the latest in a slew of measures the country is taking after the number of coronavirus cases surged in February. The Angkor site, in the northwestern province of Siem Reap, attracted 2.2 million foreign tourists in 2019, but experienced a sharp falloff last year due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. Cambodia allows in tourists, but they must undergo a quarantine. It has reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases, including 23 deaths.