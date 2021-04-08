Doctors in Hungary question reopening amid spike in deaths

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Doctors in Hungary are questioning a government decision to lift some of the country’s lockdown restrictions amid peaking COVID-19 infections and deaths. Shops and services were allowed to reopen Wednesday after 2.5 million people received first-dose vaccinations. The government says the number of vaccinated people will dictate Hungary’s strategy for lifting its lockdown, instead of trends in infections and deaths. But the Hungarian Chamber of Doctors said the decision to lift restrictions had come “too early.” It urged Hungarians to remain vigilant and avoid public areas. One doctor says government officials shouldn’t measure the severity of the situation with vaccination numbers “but with how overwhelmed the hospitals and intensive care wards are.”