Doncic, Porzingis lead bounce-back Mavs over Bucks 116-101

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 17 rebounds playing on consecutive days for the first time in two months and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-101. Porzingis scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including eight in a row while giving Dallas the lead for good. Donte DiVincenzo scored 22 points and Bobby Portis had 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Bucks. Milwaukee dropped to 1-2 in their third straight game without reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, out with left knee soreness.