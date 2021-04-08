Dreary weather through Saturday morning

Slow moving storm system…

A storm system is funneling moisture into our area, but the set up is not favoring heavier rain. The system is moving very slowly, and will affect us through Friday, perhaps lingering into Saturday morning. The chances of showers should increase tonight and into Friday. A few tenths of an inch are the most likely amounts to fall.

Cooler temperatures will move in…

The storm system is bringing in a very sharp change in temperatures. We will drop from the 60s to the 40s and 50s as the storm drifts to the east. Clouds and cooler air from Canada will be the main culprits!

Some drying weather returns…

We should see a few days without rain chances starting Sunday, but there will be slight chance of rain on Monday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden