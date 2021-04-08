Ex-Florida State football player accused of killing man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a former Florida State football player had been involved in a scuffle with his girlfriend hours before he fatally shot one man and injured another. An arrest affidavit says 25-year-old Travis Rudolph was ordered to remain in jail during a first appearance hearing Thursday. He’s charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies say Rudolph’s girlfriend called a male friend following a confrontation Wednesday. The friend and three others went to Rudolph’s home. Fighting broke out before the men tried to leave. A witness says Rudolph ran behind them with a rifle.