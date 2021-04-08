EXPLAINER: Courtroom technology on display in Chauvin trial

CHICAGO (AP) — The foundation of the case against the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is a mountain of video evidence, but presenting that to jurors isn’t as easy as pushing play. Observers say most of the tools on display during Derek Chauvin’s trial have played a quiet role in court cases for decades. Prosecutors have repeatedly shown video from multiple cameras on the street and in bystanders’ hands, asked witnesses to annotate video footage or photographs and narrated the action on screen. The defense has yet to begin presenting its case but Chauvin’s attorney has indicated video evidence will show his client is not guilty.