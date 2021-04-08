Family of Texas woman killed by police files federal suit

HOUSTON (AP) — The family of a Black woman who was fatally shot near her Texas apartment after struggling with an officer over his stun gun has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over her death. Forty four-year-old Pamela Turner was killed in May 2019 in the parking lot of her suburban Houston apartment complex after a confrontation with Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz, who also lived in the complex. Turner’s shooting was captured on video by a bystander. Turner’s family announced the lawsuit at a news conference in which they were joined by the mother of Breonna Taylor. Delacruz’s attorney says his client was only defending himself.