Firefighters rescue tenant from burning Muscatine house

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters in Muscatine rescued a third-floor tenant in a house converted into separate apartments that caught fire early Thursday morning. Officials say firefighters were called to the house around 6 a.m., and arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the structure’s second floor. Firefighters tracking the fire found the occupant on the third floor above the flames and pulled the person to safety. The person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. A firefighter who became overheated while fighting the fire also was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Officials say the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.