GOP-led states lose bid to challenge immigration rule

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court in California has refused to permit 14 Republican-led states to challenge the overturning of a Trump-era immigration rule affecting hundreds of thousands of people. The San Francisco Chronicle says a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday against permitting intervention by the states. At issue was the so-called public charge rule that allowed the government to deny green cards to immigrants who used public benefits, ranging from welfare to food stamps. In March, the Biden administration announced it was dropping legal challenges to lawsuits that sought to block or overturn the rule.