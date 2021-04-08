Groups pressure Senate to end filibuster as Jim Crow relic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 150 groups are calling on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, saying it is a Jim Crow-era relic that can be used to block an upcoming voting rights bill and other priorities. They say it should be relegated to the “dustbin of history.” In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer obtained by The Associated Press, the organizations indicated the matter takes on fresh urgency after passage of Georgia’s restrictive new elections law. The Senate is poised to consider a sweeping elections and ethics package from Democrats that Republicans oppose, and the pressure is mounting on Schumer and Democrats to change Senate rules.