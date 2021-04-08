Interpol warrant issued for suspect in Yale student’s death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals have secured an international warrant for the man suspected of fatally shooting a Yale graduate student. The Interpol “red notice” asks member countries to arrest Qinxuan Pan on charges of murder and larceny related to the killing of Kevin Jiang. Pan is accused of shooting the 26-year-old multiple times on Feb. 6 in New Haven, Connecticut. Pan is also accused of stealing a car in Massachusetts that he drove to Connecticut. He was last seen in a suburb of Atlanta in February. Authorities did not confirm if they thought Pan had traveled abroad.