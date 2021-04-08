Invasive carp removal process begins

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin and Minnesota DNRs partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to begin a carp removal process the week of April 5th from Pool 8 of the Mississippi River.

This is the first time this process has been done in Minnesota and Wisconsin waters but it is routinely done in the southern part of the country. Jordan Weeks, part of the Mississippi River Fish Team, explained that it is being done in response to the capture of invasive carp found in March of 2020.

"Recently we have seen more captured in commercial nets so this little uptick kind of prompted us to look a little closer at some of these places that they like to hangout in the river," said Weeks.

This is done so that the invasive species don't affect the lives of non-invasive species. Weeks said they are specifically worried about silver carp and bighead carp.

"They are a non-native fish and essentially what they will do is displace our native fishes," said Weeks. "So if they become super prevalent or super numerous, there will be fewer of our native game species fish in the river so we want to avoid that at all costs."

In order to remove the invasive carp, they take an area of the river and block it off using nets explained Weeks. They herd the carp into a smaller area until they can run a sane. The method comes from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS got involved in order to teach the Wisconsin and Minnesota DNRs about the process necessary to net and herd the carp. Randy Hines, wildlife biologist and outreach coordinator said they are a research agency.

"Our goal here in this collaborative effort is to teach the Wisconsin and Minnesota DNR and the Fish and Wildlife service how to use this new Modified Unified Method (MUM) of fish harvest to investigate invasive carp on the Mississippi River," said Hines.

He explained that MUM originated in China to harvest carp. Now the U.S. has adopted it by using new technology like electrofishing gear and sound boats that have speakers and side-scan sonar that can help them enhance their capture rate.

"The MUM Method has a series of block nets so they can identify a likely habitat location and set a series of nets to block the fish. They systematically drive those cells closing them down one after another and then they end up with a harvest cell where they use a seine to remove those fish that are concentrated," said Hines.

Once the seine contains the fish, they remove the non-native species and the rest of them go back.

The process will last for 7-10 days in total in order to remove the invasive species from the waters.