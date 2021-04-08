Iran sets coronavirus infection record for 3rd straight day

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has hit a new coronavirus infection record for the third straight day, reporting 22,586 new cases as the country grapples with a severe spike following the Persian New Year holiday. Thursday’s new case count pushes Iran’s total during the pandemic over 2 million, including 63,884 deaths after health authorities reported 185 new daily fatalities due to COVID-19. Iran, which has battled the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East for over a year, is in the midst of a major surge after millions defied government guidance to gather and travel during Nowruz, the country’s biggest holiday.