J&J vaccine problems hamper US military vaccines overseas

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military leaders say that recent problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have made it more difficult to provide shots for forces overseas. They also say that vaccines have been offered to service members’ families or other tier two beneficiaries in only 40 percent of the military sites outside the U.S. Military officials say they are making up for the Johnson & Johnson shortfall by shipping more Moderna vaccines to forces outside the country. The cold temperature and other requirements for the Pfizer vaccine make it more difficult to send overseas.